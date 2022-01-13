Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):
- 1/12/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an "outperform" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/6/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/19/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/17/2021 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GPN opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
