Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

1/12/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/19/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/17/2021 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

