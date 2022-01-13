Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

LULU stock opened at $352.72 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.