Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Head to Head Contrast

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Concentrix and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Quhuo has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.39%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Concentrix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Quhuo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.91 $164.81 million $6.59 26.08 Quhuo $395.53 million 0.13 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -3.50

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo. Quhuo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09% Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43%

Summary

Concentrix beats Quhuo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

