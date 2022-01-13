ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) versus Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Critical Contrast

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Top Ships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.82 $517.96 million $28.16 2.24 Top Ships $60.22 million 0.60 -$22.82 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Top Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Top Ships.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Top Ships on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.