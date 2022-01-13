Comparing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 13.27 -$128.32 million $0.51 67.51 Viant Technology $165.25 million 3.20 $20.64 million $12.07 0.72

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 16 11 0 2.41 Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $65.91, suggesting a potential upside of 91.42%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 270.26%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09% Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27%

Summary

Pinterest beats Viant Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

