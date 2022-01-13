Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.48 Million

Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $104.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. First Busey reported sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

