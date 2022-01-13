Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report sales of $134.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.20 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.