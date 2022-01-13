Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post $510.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.13 million to $522.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

