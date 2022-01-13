Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Talon International shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 15,081 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Talon International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.