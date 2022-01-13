Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.00) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.73. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 211.70 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.24). The company has a market capitalization of £418.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

