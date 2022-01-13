Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.00) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.73. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 211.70 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.24). The company has a market capitalization of £418.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

