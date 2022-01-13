boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 200 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.84) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.58 ($5.15).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 111.55 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,500.48).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

