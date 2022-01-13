Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ACSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($28.17).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 820 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.85). The stock has a market cap of £338.38 million and a PE ratio of -33.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 850.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 793.30.

In other news, insider Steve Brown acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £101,200 ($137,369.35).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.