Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.31 ($75.36).

FRA:DPW opened at €54.91 ($62.40) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

