Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.28 ($70.78).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €50.94 ($57.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.06. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.15 and a 200-day moving average of €51.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.