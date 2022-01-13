Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.28 ($70.78).

BOSS stock opened at €50.94 ($57.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.06. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.15 and a 200-day moving average of €51.61.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Bear Market

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.