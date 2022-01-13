Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.66

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and traded as high as $88.07. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $87.83, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

