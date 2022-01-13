Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

