Truist Securiti Comments on Incyte Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INCY. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 105.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Incyte by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

