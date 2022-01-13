Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $446.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

