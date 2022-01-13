Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of FANH stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fanhua by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

