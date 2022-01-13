Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

