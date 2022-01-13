CIBC Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to C$102.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. raised their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

DCBO opened at $56.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.45. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

