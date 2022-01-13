Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,630.32.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,168.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,467.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,284,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.