TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 277,972.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

