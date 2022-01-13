Truist Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Mizuho decreased their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.08.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $145.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.29. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.