Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) versus Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Graybug Vision and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Graybug Vision currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 266.24%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graybug Vision and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$27.53 million N/A N/A Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 3.25 $23.34 million $0.61 23.75

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision.

Volatility & Risk

Graybug Vision has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -43.98% -41.24% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.77% 7.23% 6.16%

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Graybug Vision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

