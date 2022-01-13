$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

