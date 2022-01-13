Piper Sandler Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $300.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.32.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $239.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $223.91 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

