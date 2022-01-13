William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.