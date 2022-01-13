Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.43.

ZBH stock opened at $125.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

