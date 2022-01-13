Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE:UA opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,839,000 after acquiring an additional 206,465 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461,118 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

