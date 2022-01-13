Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

