Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOST. raised their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.22.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77. Toast has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 169,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,969 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

