Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.54

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.54 and traded as low as $20.12. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1,121 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.