Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 170.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

