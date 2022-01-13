Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $347.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.99. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 1,386.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Century Casinos by 259.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 83.4% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.