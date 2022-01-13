Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 850 ($11.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 670 ($9.09).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.11) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.10) to GBX 920 ($12.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 896 ($12.16).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 828 ($11.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 827.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 857.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($9.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($13.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

