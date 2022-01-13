Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.31).

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.