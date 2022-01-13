Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NYSE JCI opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

