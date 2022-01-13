Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 646,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

