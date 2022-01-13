Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.86 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 27,010 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.