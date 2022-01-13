KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.57

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as low as $15.18. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 186,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $506.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

