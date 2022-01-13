Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Federated Hermes, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.