Citigroup Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $280.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

