Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.17.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

