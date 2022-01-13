Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.