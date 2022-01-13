B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.