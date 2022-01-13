Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

