Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) versus Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Head to Head Comparison

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Centamin alerts:

This table compares Centamin and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $828.74 million 1.74 $155.98 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centamin and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 1 4 0 2.80 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centamin presently has a consensus target price of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Centamin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centamin is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39%

Summary

Centamin beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.