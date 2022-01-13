Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of CUBI opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

