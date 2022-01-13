FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.92.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Shares of FIVE opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. Five Below has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

